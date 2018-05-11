A major road in to Burton has been closed this morning, it has been reported.
The A511 Tutbury Road, in Burton, has been closed off in both directions to early morning traffic near to the Beacon Hotel and police have reportedly been spotted at the scene.
According to traffic and travel website Inrix, the road has been closed due to a police incident which happened yesterday evening. It has been closed between Beamhill Road and Longhedge Lane.
We have no more information about this incident at this time but we will keep you updated as we get it.
Resident says road has been closed since early hours
Our reporter at the scene spoke to Lesley Rainsford eho said: “It seems to be at the bottom of Anslow Lane. They are letting people who live down that road come in here.
“As far as we know it has been like this since the early hours of this morning.
“We had been up for a walk and it looks like something has gone into a tree in Anslow Lane.”
The road is closed in both directions
Woman taken to hospital after car crashes into tree
West Midlands Ambulance Service said they were called at 9am by Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service to reports that a car had gone in to a tree. There were two people in the car but the driver was not at the location. The passenger was a woman in her 20s who was out of the vehicle when they arrived.
She had her cut to her face and the crew suspected she may have suffered head injuries so she was treated at the scene and given pain relief before being taken to hospital.
Bus diversions in place
Traffic is building up in the area
The road closure is currently affecting traffic between Tutbury and Burton.
Pupils can still get in to school
St Modwen’s Catholic Primary School, in Tutbury Road, is open as usual and pupils can still get in to the school.
Incident near the Beacon pub, reports say
It is thought the incident is near to the Beacon pub in Burton near Beamhill Road.
One tweet said: Tutbury Road in Burton closed near Beacon pub due to accident. Not planned to open until 11.30 @BurtonHospitals
Traffic is building up in the area
According to Inrix, there is heavy traffic in the area and drivers are urged to avoid it.