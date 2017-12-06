Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There have been reports of an accident in Albert village this evening.

It is believed a van was involved in a collision with a motorbike on the crossroads in the village, just outside Mushroom Hall.

Staff from the pub confirmed that there had been an accident at the crossroads at around 5.45pm.

An eyewitness said: "I was waiting behind three other cars to go straight over from Albert Village into Woodville and when the first car moved, I'm not exactly sure what happened but I heard a crash.

"Next thing, I saw a bike on the floor near Mushroom Hall and the rider seemingly thrown from it. It all happened so fast.

"As I drove past, I didn’t see anyone in the road so fingers crossed whoever it was is OK."

It is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.

There look to be delays approaching the crossroads on Main Street, Mushroom Lane and Occupation Lane, according to Google Maps.