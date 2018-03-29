The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 51-year-old man from Repton has denied he tried to meet two underage girls for sex, a court has heard.

Glen Walker has also pleaded not guilty to charges of attempting to incite girls under 16 to send him pornographic pictures of themselves.

Derby Crown Court heard how he was arrested while allegedly standing on Burton Bridge over the River Trent in Burton.

He was charged with two counts of attempting sexual communication with a child; two counts of attempting to arrange to meet a child for sex; two counts of attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity; and two counts of sexual exploitation of a child.

All of the offences are alleged to have taken place between July 1 and August 7 last year and Walker denies them all.

Judge Jonathan Bennett adjourned the case to trial for the week commencing August 13.

Walker, of Askew Grove, Repton, was granted bail on the condition that he live and sleep each night at his home address, does not have contact with anyone aged under 18 and reports to a police station once a week.