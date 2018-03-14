The video will start in 8 Cancel

Repton has been given a huge facelift after volunteer litter pickers took to the streets to wage war on waste.

Villagers said they had seen more litter around the streets in recent months and vowed to do something about it.

A group of litter pickers went out on Saturday, March 3, but the scheduled pick for the next day had to be cancelled because of snowfall.

A resident in the village said: "The whole village looks much tidier thanks to the efforts of volunteer litter pickers who collected many bags of rubbish on Saturday morning.

"There are plans to undertake further litter picks at a later date, but anyone who wants to arrange their own session can borrow grabber sticks and bags from the parish council."

Anyone who wants to get involved with the litter picking team is urged to get in touch with Councillor Barbara McArdle by calling 01283 701301.