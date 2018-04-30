Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A head teacher is set for a new challenge as he leaves the prestigious Repton School to take up a new role.

Alastair Land is set to become the new headmaster of the independent Harrow School in London when he leaves the South Derbyshire school in April 2019.

Bosses at the school said the "search for Repton's next headmaster has already begun".

A spokesman for Repton School said: "Repton School headmaster, Mr Alastair Land, will leave Repton at Easter 2019. Mr Land has been appointed as the next headmaster at Harrow School.

"Repton School governors congratulate Mr Land on his appointment to this prestigious role and wish him and his family all the very best.

"Over the next 12 months Mr Land will continue to lead Repton School with his customary vigour and determination. Looking to the future, the search for Repton's next headmaster has already begun."

The independent fee-paying school caters for boarding and non-boarding pupils. Former pupils include ex-Top Gear present Jeremy Clarkson, the author Roald Dahl, who wrote classics such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Twits, and Derbyshire actor and Strictly Come Dancing winner Tom Chambers.

According to its website, fees at the school for the 2017-18 term for boarders were £11,569 per term. For pupils who were just there in the day it was £8,582 per term.

Repton School was founded in 1557 and has around 650 pupils aged from 13 to 18 years old. It has 10 boarding houses and all meals are taken within them.

On the Repton School website, its states the overall aim is to allow each pupil to develop his or her potential to the maximum and each year around 10 per cent of pupils are offered places at either Oxford or Cambridge Universities.

The website said: "Repton is recognised as one of the top sporting schools in the UK and excels at hockey, football, tennis and cricket. The school also has very strong music and art departments and an outstanding record in drama.

"Repton's education addresses the whole person through a rich balance of the three primary facets of school life: the educational, the pastoral and the co-curricular."