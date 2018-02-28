The video will start in 8 Cancel

A Repton School staff member has been arrested on suspicion of attempting sexual contact with a child.

The man - who no longer works at the school - was arrested in Repton on Monday, January 29.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "A man was arrested in Repton on suspicion of attempting sexual contact with a child. He has since been released under investigation."

A spokesman for the school said: "The school takes seriously any allegations regarding staff conduct, and has robust safeguarding procedures in place to protect the safety and welfare of our pupils. As there is an investigation under way it would not be appropriate to comment further, other than to say that there is no allegation of inappropriate contact between a Repton staff member and any Repton School pupil."

The spokesman added that "the school is fully co-operating with external agencies."

It is understood parents at the school and Foremarke Hall, a prep school for Repton, have been sent an email by the head teacher about the situation.

It is thought the email said that no pupils at the schools had been involved in any incident and that the individual did not work at the school anymore.

It also said pupils would be spoken to at lunchtime.

No details about which member of staff was involved or the nature of any allegations were included in the letter.

The independent fee-paying school caters for boarding and non-boarding pupils.

Former pupils include Jeremy Clarkson, the author Roald Dahl and Derbyshire actor Tom Chambers.

According to its website, fees at the school for the 2017/18 term for boarders were £11,569 per term.

For day pupils it was £8,582 per term.