The Repton Scarecrow Trail is set to return and organisers are looking for as many people as possible to enter this year.

Straw figures will invade the South Derbyshire village when the annual Open Gardens event returns on Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17.

Cash prizes will be on offer for the most entertaining and inventive scarecrows, and families will be researching how to create Cybermen, mermaids or Minions out of straw.

There will also be a children's treasure trail for youngsters to uncover lots of hidden surprises and can exchange their entry form for a lucky dip prize in the village hall.

Refreshments will be on offer at Repton Village Hall, in Askew Grove, from 2.30pm until 5.30pm on both days and there will also be plant stalls, a tombola and various other stalls.

Anyone wanting to get involved in the fun is asked to fill in an entry form in the village post office or contact Andrew Brown on 01283 701463 by June 9.