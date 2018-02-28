The video will start in 8 Cancel

Castle Gresley residents are to launch a war on waste by holding a litter pick spring clean.

Members of the public have been invited to help the community crusade by taking part in the annual Castleton Park Community and Neighbourhood Watch spring clean litter pick, at the housing estate in Castle Gresley.

It will be held as part of the Keep Britain Tidy Great British Spring Clean weekend.

Local businesses and authorities will be doing their bit to help too. South Derbyshire District Council is providing equipment for the clear-up and will take collected bags of rubbish bags and dispose of them.

Toons Furnishers coffee shop, in Burton Road, Castle Gresley, will provide hot drinks to those who attend the litter pick too.

South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler has confirmed she will be taking part in the event for a second year.

Around 20 volunteers turned up last year to help tidy the neighbourhood and a total of 35 rubbish bags were collected.

Those who would like to take part are asked to meet at 10.30am, on Saturday, March 3, outside Gresleydale Surgery, in Castleton Park estate.

Everyone is welcome to join but will need to let the organisers know via their Facebook page or by email ing castletonparkcommunity@gmail.com This is to ensure that the correct amount of equipment is made available on the day.