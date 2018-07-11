Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police new centre which people affected by minor crimes can contact for help is set to open in Burton after a similar one first led to thousands of incidents being dealt with faster and more efficiently, say officers.

Staffordshire Police set up a so-called 'resolution centre' in December 2017 to cover the north of the county.

It has now resolved more than 6,000 non-emergency incidents since its launch, with calls to the centre tripling in the first six months.

Following its success in Hanley Police Station, the force will now open two more centres - one in Burton and the other in Cannock.

The Burton one will be based at the police station, in Horninglow Street, and they will both be opened in the next "couple of weeks".

It will be run by officers from other areas of the force, especially those with injuries that mean they are still very skilled, but not physically able to be involved in frontline policing.

The centres are designed to deal with non-urgent calls and minor crime to the force where the physical attendance of an officer is not necessary, such as crimes like shoplifting, theft, fraud and damage only road collisions.

Members of the public can speak with an officer by phone or make contact with staff online using the centre, said a police spokesman.

This now means officers and investigators can start their investigation much more swiftly, replacing the previous appointment-based system where a victim of non-urgent crime would have to wait to see an officer before any action could be taken, he said.

Using the latest technology, specialist investigators will contact the victim over the phone or online and gather written, audio and video evidence, where available, to build a case and resolve the issue, he said.

Police bosses said that it is hoped that the three centres, when up and running, will deal with a significant proportion of the incidents that are currently dealt with by the response teams, leaving these officers free to concentrate on responding to serious incidents.

In another move to make crime reporting more efficient and convenient, businesses affected by shoplifting and fuel theft are also now able to report these crimes online, which again means more officers are freed up to attend emergencies or undertake neighbourhood duties carrying out preventative work, he said.

Chief Inspector Mark Barlow, of Staffordshire Police, said: "The resolution centre that was launched last year for the north of Staffordshire has been a huge success.

"The opening of our two other new centres will continue to improve the service our public receive and will provide a more prompt response to victims and those seeking advice or support from police.

"The change has helped us improve our service and in many cases, made it easier and far more convenient for the public to speak to an investigator. Many people just need advice or guidance from the police rather than arrange a visit.

"We will always respond to emergencies and send an officer when we need to and the expansion of our resolution centres from one to three will enable us to respond better to emergencies."

An example of where the centre has proved a success is with a prolific shoplifter who was targeting shops in Stoke and escaping in taxis - as a result of an evidential package put together by investigators in the centre, a man was arrested and charged within 24 hours by the Neighbourhood Action Team in Hanley.

Staffordshire police and crime commissioner Matthew Ellis said: "Criminality and the types of harm police are dealing with has changed significantly over just a few years.

"Online crime, including social media, now accounts for over half of all crime. Police are also better now than ever before at identifying and dealing with harm such as child abuse, domestic abuse and sexual assaults.

"These are all complex crimes meaning immense pressure on the police's ability to deal with everyday crime that is so important to us all local communities.

"I am pleased at progress to date and look forward further improvement as the two new centres go live soon."