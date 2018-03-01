The video will start in 8 Cancel

A firm offering young adults with physical and learning difficulties day and night time respite care designed to give rest and relief to their carers is moving to Burton.

CJB Care has been given permission to move into The Manor, in Manor Croft, converting it from non-residential institutions to residential.

Other planning applications decided by East Staffordshire Borough Council include:

St Nicholas Church, Church Lane, Abbots Bromley - Felling of one Leylandii tree – approved.

17 Mayfield Drive, Stapenhill - Erection of a canopy to front, two storey side extension and a single storey rear extension – approved.

7 Barton Turn, Barton under Needwood - Retrospective permission sought for the change of use of land to domestic curtilage and the erection of ancillary outbuildings, and proposed construction of a single storey side extension – approved.

Field View, Anslow Lane, Rolleston On Dove - Erection of a first floor side and single storey rear extensions – approved.

49 Meadow Rise, Barton under Needwood - Crown reduction in height by two metres of one pear tree (Amended Description) – approved.

Coleshill Lodge, Lichfield Road, Abbots Bromley - Erection of fencing, new entrance gates and wall (Revised Plans) - approved

11 Cecil Payton Close, Abbots Bromley - Provision of block paving to the front of the property – approved.

Cedar Cottage, Market Place, Abbots Bromley - Felling of one cedar tree - approved.

Ashleigh, Uttoxeter Road, Abbots Bromley - Erection of a single storey side and rear link extension, first floor rear extension and detached double garage - approved.

137 High Street, Burton - Felling of one conifer, prune ripped limbs back to main trunk to one cedar tree, prune back overhanging branches to behind kerb line to two cedar trees, crown lift cedar tree to five metres – approved.