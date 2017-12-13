The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The most shared Facebook post for the year has been revealed.

Luis Fonsi , who appears on Spanish music video Despacito, featuring Daddy Yankee, hit top of the music charts in 2017 but also conquered social media site Facebook as well.

And they even went global thanks to a remix of the track featuring Justin Bieber, which no doubt helped to boost the Spanish track's success online.

According to research carried out by Buzzsumo , a site which analyses social media, it gathered an incredible 22.2 million interactions from people surfing the site.

The second most shared post was also a music video, The Shape Of You by Ed Sheeran, with 9.7 million interactions.

A news article placed third, a report on the sudden death of Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, which was engaged with 7.4 million times.

(Image: Buzzsumo)

Overall, four of the top 20 posts were Spanish and one French, the rest being English language.

A spokesman for Buzzsumo said: "Facebook audiences readily share entertaining, inspiring and heart-warming content published outside the platform.

"Music videos topped the charts this year with three of the top ten posts.

"We can also observe a strong tribal element when it comes to the sharing of political and opinion content. There were two political posts in the top ten."