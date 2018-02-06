The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman is in a critical condition after a collision near Burton, West Midlands Ambulance Service has said.

Bitham Lane, Stretton, has been closed following the collision between a white Vauxhall Mokka and a white BMW Mini. Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.

A 51-year-old woman has been taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital in a serious condition.

A spokesman from West Midlands Ambulance Service: "It appears as though the woman had a medical emergency at the wheel of the car.

"The car then collided with another vehicle and then a lampost.

"Paramedics and doctors were quickly on the scene and the woman was anesthetised before being taken to hospital."

"She was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital by ambulance, where she is believed to be in a critical condition."

Staffordshire Police has now revealed that a small section of Bitham Lane, Stretton, is currently closed at the junction with Silverhill Close due to the crash.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area while the vehicles are recovered.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We are in attendance at a serious road traffic collision in Bitham Lane, Stretton.

"The collision took place at 3.45pm this afternoon and involved a white Vauxhall Mokka and a white BMW Mini.

"A 51-year-old woman has been taken to the Royal Stoke University Hospital in a serious condition. The driver of the second vehicle was not injured."

Officers have said that Bitham Lane leading to Bridge Street remains open.

The spokesman added: "However, traffic may be heavier than usual. Rolleston Road remains open Please avoid the area if at all possible."

Bitham Lane, with the junction with Silverhill Close is closed and motorists are advised to find alternate routes.