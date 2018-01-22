The video will start in 8 Cancel

A robber who was serving eight years is on the run after walking out of an open prison in South Derbyshire.

Derbyshire police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of criminal Ryan Blakeney after he walked out of HMP Sudbury and failed to return on Thursday, January 18.

The 26-year-old had been convicted of robbery when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court back in February 2014 and had been sentenced to eight years behind bars.

Blakeney is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build with shaved brown hair.

Anyone who sees Blakeney or has any information on his whereabouts is asked to call officers at Derbyshire police on 101.