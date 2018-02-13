A convicted burglar who was on the run after failing to return to an open prison in Derbyshire is back behind bars.
Derbyshire Constabulary put out a public appeal to help them catch Mathias Lescott, 34, after he failed to return to HMP Sudbury on Wednesday, February 7.
He had been allowed out of the prison to go on a work placement.
Lescott was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison for aggravated burglary and robbery in 2013.
Today, Friday, February 9, police confirmed Lescott has now been arrested and detained in Stoke.