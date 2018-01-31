The video will start in 8 Cancel

Details of a legendary South Derbyshire footballer's funeral have been released as family and friends prepare to say their final goodbyes.

Rodney Fern, who was raised in Linton and played for Leicester City, died on January 16, aged 69, surrounded by his family. He had suffered from dementia.

Fern had a successful career on the pitch, playing for the Foxes, Luton Town, Chesterfield and Rotherham United.

After his football career ended, he left the pitch behind and took on a role behind the bar at The Ferrers Arms, in Lount, near Ashby. He also started his own coal merchant business in Measham.

He leaves wife, Linda, daughter Amanda, three grandsons and a granddaughter.

Fern's funeral will be held tomorrow, Thursday, February 1, at St Michael and All Angels Church in Appleby Magna on the Derbyshire-Leicestershire border.

The family have requested for there to be family flowers only but donations can be made to the Jeff Astle Foundation is Rod's memory.

The foundation works to raise awareness about the impact heading footballs can have on the brain after.

It was set up after the former west Bromwich Albion legend died of chronic traumatic encephalopathy in 2002. It is believed he suffered low-level brain trauma caused by repeatedly heading footballs.