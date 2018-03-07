The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Roll up, roll up - the circus is back in town with a host of death-defying stunts and clown capers to keep lovers of the Big Top on the edge of their seats.

Uncle Sam’s American Circus is bringing its all-human production back to Gresley Common, next to Maurice Lea Memorial Park in Church Gresley.

Among the highlights will be the Alambria duo with their fearless high wire performance in the roof of the Big Top.

The audience will also journey to outer space with the duo Stefanelli proving there is life on other planets, while Denisa and Auriel perform a real life doll act.

The in-house gladiators will also make an appearance showcasing ultimate strength and balance, while the record-breaking Kovachev brothers attempt the wheel of death, running on a giant wheel at high speed.

The Thunderball riders will be whizzing around at 60mph and, of course, it wouldn’t be a circus without Nikolino the clown.

The circus comes to town from Wednesday, March 7, to Sunday, March 11. Timings are 5pm and 7.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, 2.30pm and 6pm on Saturday and 1.30pm and 4.30pm on Sunday.

Tickets cost £6.99 with under-twos free. They are available by calling 07586 832935.