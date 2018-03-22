Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Around 100 houses in Rolleston are to get new protection from flooding after the Environment Agency backed the plans.

The news will come as a tremendous relief for householders after Chapel Lane, Church Lane and Station Road flooded during heavy rainfall on Monday, March 12.

Roads were closed while residents used sandbags and other items to stop rainwater from pouring into houses.

The area has long been prone to flooding, primarily because it is flat and close to the River Dove and Rolleston Brook.

Now the Environment Agency has confirmed new flood defences will be built for the area that will be completed by April 2019.

A spokesman from the Environment Agency said: "We are currently supporting Staffordshire County Council's bid for this scheme.

"Rolleston has a number of sources of flood risk. It is close to the River Dove and has the Rolleston Brook running through it, but its most frequent flooding problem is associated with surface water flooding either coming off the fields and out of drainage ditches or from the highway drainage ditches or from the highway drainage system which isn't able to function effectively when river levels are high.

"So Staffordshire County Council has devised a scheme that will improve local drainage and provide individual property resilience to reduce the frequency that houses will be affected. It is expected that there will be about 100 households benefiting from the scheme which is planned to be delivered in the 2018/19 financial year."

Helen Fisher, from Staffordshire County Council, said: "Rolleston has a long history of flooding and we are looking to mitigate flood risk from surface water by implementing a protection scheme.

"We submitted a business case to the Environment Agency for the scheme which will help reduce flood risk to a significant number of properties along Chapel Lane, Church Lane and Station Road.

"This will include measures such as flood doors and air brick covers to stop water entering properties. We are also looking to implement drain improvements to the top end of Craythorne Road and Meadow View to help protect the centre of the village.

"Subject to approval by the Environment Agency, we are looking to start work imminently. We look forward to continuing to work with the community, parish council, Environment Agency and local councillors to help better protect homes."