A 21-year-old Rolleston woman is on the fast track to artistic fame - after being chosen by Mercedes to design the artwork for its Sheffield showroom.

Vicki Hall, who is studying Fine Art at Sheffield Hallam University, jumped at the chance to carry out design work for the German luxury car manufacturer.

The former William Allitt pupil said: "One of my tutors said they had been approached by the company for someone to paint on a Mercedes bonnet. I applied for it and someone from the company came back to me asking if I would like to do it - I was so shocked!

"It was really exciting, but I was also really nervous that something would go wrong.

"But it all went really well and I'm so happy. It's the first time Mercedes has ever done anything like this but they said they will do it with other universities in the future because it went so well."

Vicki's artwork was first displayed in a pop-up shop in Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre between February 22 and April 4 and has now been moved to the company's showroom in the city.

Bosses at the car giant told Vicki they wanted the artwork to be carried out on the bonnet of one of their new cars, to enable it to be used to promote new additions to the company's model range.

Her design features different shapes and jagged lines painted with complementing and contrasting colours.

She said: "I pick out colours that I like and paint the shapes so the colours complement each other and create something people want to look at.

"It's not planned really, it all just goes with the flow!"

Vicki is planning to move back home to Rolleston when she graduates from university, but still hopes to carry on her artwork alongside her full-time job as a receptionist at Burton's Queen's Hospital.