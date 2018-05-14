Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

As Prince Harry prepares to marry Meghan Markle in what promises to be the most anticipated royal wedding of the year, a pony from Rolleston has been doing his bit to wish the happy couple all the best for the future.

Shetland pony Tristan, along with his animal chums at Blue Cross shelters across the country, has played his part in creating an all-animal rendition of 'Here Comes The Bride'.

The unique rendition features sounds from dozens of homeless dogs, cats and horses to create the famous wedding song tune.

Tristan has also been included in a video created by the Blue Cross and was even filmed at his home in Rolleston.

Released as royal wedding fever hots up this week head of Saturday's big day, 'Blue Cross Pet Choir' has banded together to celebrate the love that Miss Markle has, not only for her own rescue pets but her love for all animals and the support she’s given pet charities, said a spokesman.

Meghan’s adopted beagle named Guy made the move to the UK when the royal pair decided to tie-the-knot last year and although Bogart, her Labrador-crossbreed, had to remain behind in her home country of Canada due to his age.

The menagerie of sounds were recorded using homeless pets taken in by the Blue Cross at its rehoming centres across the country, and then remixed into the familiar wedding march song.

It has been done so it will also draw attention to the fact that while beagles may see a surge in popularity thanks to their new royal status, like all pets, they need the proper care and attention to live a happy and healthy life, said a blue Cross spokesman.

The Here Comes the Bride track and accompanying heart-warming music video stars a whole troupe of Blue Cross pets who are seeking homes, including a beagle pup named Marley, Squirrel the enthusiastic Jack Russell terrier, Tristan and four adorable domestic short-haired kittens Julian, Jill, Janet and Joyce alongside their mum, Jessica.

Mandy Jones, director of rehoming, said: “We know that Meghan Markle is a huge fan of rescue pets and the fantastic support she provides for animals is something we want to celebrate.

"To say congratulations to the royal couple on their wedding day, our homeless pets have given something special; they’ve given a gift of song with this rendition of Here Comes The Bride.

“Each pet seen and heard is desperately looking for their new family and we hope this loving wedding season will help them sing their way into loving new homes.”