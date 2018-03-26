Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Romanian rescue dog who sparked a huge hunt when she went missing after just a day with her new family in Woodville has been found safe and well.

Martha, the Labrador and collie cross breed had been rescued from the streets of Romania and brought to the UK. But she managed to escape from her new home, leading to lots of people getting involved in the search. She was spotted many times during the five days she was missing but, as she is timid, people could not catch her.

Martha had only been with her new family for 24 hours when she managed to sneak out the front door before going on the run, leaving the young family heartbroken.

They put a plea out of Facebook in a bid to find her, with people from Swadlincote and Woodville and beyond going out and looking for her. She was finally found in the early hours of Saturday morning, March 24, by a group of young people.

Her owner Ben Sherriff told the Burton Mail that Martha had managed to sneak out of the house while his partner, Jenni Murphy, was getting two of their children into pushchairs.

Martha had been safely shut in the kitchen while the front door was open but son Dexter, seven, went in to get something and did not shut the door properly, meaning she could got out and managed to sneak past Jenni on Tuesday, March 20.

Ben, 32, of of Sorrel Drive, said: "We had only had Martha for 24 hours before she disappeared so she did not yet know where her home was. My partner was outside putting the kids in the pushchair with the front door open.

"Martha was in the kitchen with the door shut but my seven-year-old lad went in for something and didn't shut the door properly. My partner did not realise the dog had gone past her.

"Martha had only been with us for a day so we did not have time to build up a relationship with her yet.

"She is a rescue from Crowfoot Kennels in Church Broughton and we think she is about 16 to 18 months old. Martha is a Romanian street dog who has only been in the country for about three weeks before coming to us.

"It was a worrying and stressful time but we had great people helping us to find her including Derbyshire Dog SOS, they were brilliant.

"We had so many people calling us up and helping with sightings. Without their help I don't think we would have got her back.

"Facebook may get a lot of bad publicity but it got the news out and it spread really quickly. I boosted the post and it had around 800 people share it."

While timid Martha was missing, she was difficult to catch as she would run off when people approached her. During the five days she was missing, sightings of the pooch were reported as far as Stapenhill, Ashby, Overseal and Swadlincote.

She was found by a group of young people, around 12 and 13, who saw her and managed to corner her on a driveway and stayed with her until the dog warden arrived.

Ben said: "I would just like to say a big thank you to everyone, we will never be able to repay the help that we were given. We were overwhelmed with the support. These are people who don't know me but they helped us find our dog.

"Martha is alright. She has damaged her paw but she is okay and has no major injuries. She is really happy in herself. I fell asleep with her when she came home. She is happy but still has a long way to go with rehabilitation and getting her in to home life."