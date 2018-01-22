Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drivers heading out on the roads tomorrow are warned they could face delays as two giant brewery vessels make their way through Swadlincote and Burton.

Officers from Derbyshire police will be helping to escort two of the giant vats from Swadlincote, through Burton and Derby and on to the M1 at junction 28 tomorrow, Tuesday, January 23.

The convoy will leave from Cadley Hill Road, Swadlincote, at 9.30am, along the A444 towards Burton and then right onto Stapenhill Road.

It will then turn left onto the A5111 Burton Bridge in Burton, at which point traffic will be held up for a short time at the one-way loop near the Three Queens Hotel while the convoy passes by.

The vessels will travel the wrong way along the loop passing around the back of the Queens hotel and then onto Wetmore Road. It will travel along Wharf Road, Hawkins Lane, and finally on to Derby Road, past the Pirelli Stadium to the A38 northbound.

Once on the A38, it will travel to Egginton turning [Church Road], as the height of the vessels means they cannot travel under some bridges or overhead signage on the A38 after this point.

The convoy will travel through the village along Carriers Road, and will rejoin the A38 at Willington. It will then travel north again on the A38 over the Toyota roundabout. It will leave the A38 again at the Findern turn.

The vessels will head through Findern along Rykneld Road, Pastures Hill and Burton Road, then Manor Road, rejoining the A38 at Littleover.

It will leave the A38 at the Kedleston Road turning, and head along Broadway, Duffield Road and back to the A38 again at Palm Court Island. This is also due to low bridges and signage.

After travelling along the A38 northbound, it will get off at Coxbench and take Derby Road to Ripley.

There will be further short stops of traffic at locations along that route as the convoy will need to travel through traffic lights on the wrong side of the road.

Once at Ripley, it will travel through the one-way system and down Butterley Hill, down to the Watchorn Island and on towards Alfreton.

It will travel the wrong way through traffic lights at Each Well Lane, then will head along the High Street and Mansfield Road. It will then join the M1 at Junction 28.

That is where the convoy with Derbyshire police will end as the vessels will not need an escort the rest of the way to North Yorkshire, where they are to be used in the brewery business, as the road is wider.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "Our officers regularly work with haulage firms to help escort them safely through areas where they might need our help.

"Although we know this might cause a disruption for motorists, we're doing it so road users are safe while the convoy travels on its route."

Six police officers will be involved in escorting the two vessels, with officers in a police car and others part of a police motorbike escort.