Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A row has broken out between political parties after MPs voted on a bill which contains controversial changes to the way free school dinners are allocated to children.

MPs were voting on whether to repeal an amendment to the Government's Universal Credit Bill. Labour wanted to block changes to the bill but lost.

The Tories say the bill will actually see more children receiving free school meals.

However, Labour claims the move, which will see families undergo means testing to see if children are eligible for free meals, will mean one million fewer children get the dinners in England.

(Image: Getty)

The changes, which are due to be introduced from April 1, will affect children aged seven and above whose parents claim Universal Credit.

The Government intends to introduce a net household earnings threshold of £7,400 per annum for free school meals eligibility under Universal Credit, to take effect from 1 April 2018.

A typical family earning around £7,400 per annum would, depending on their exact circumstances, have a total household income of between £18,000 and £24,000 once benefits are taken into account.

Burton's Conservative MP Andrew Griffiths, and fellow Conservatives MPs South Derbyshire's Heather Wheeler, North West Leicestershire's Andrew Bridgen and Lichfield's Michael Fabricant all voted in favour of an amendment to the universal credit bill this week.

Currently all families on Universal Credit can claim free school meals - this is a transitional measure until everyone claiming benefits across the country has moved to the new six-in-one Universal Credit benefit scheme, where they will receive one benefits payment.

The Children's Society has branded the move a "huge step backwards", claiming it will mean "one million children in poverty who could benefit now won't".

Shadow Education Secretary Angela Rayner has accused the Government of "pulling the rug" from under poor families.

But her bid to block the move in the House of Commons failed by 312 votes to 254 after Tory MPs accused her of "scaremongering" over the plan.

Mr Griffiths said afterwards: "The bill as voted will actually see 50,000 extra children receiving free school meals. It's very disappointing that the Labour Party does not see this.

South Derbyshire MP Heather Wheeler, said: "As part of the rollout of Universal Credit, the Government is introducing a means test so that new claimants who are in work and earning more than £7,400 will no longer be entitled to free school meals for their child or children once they pass Year 3.

"There has been a lot of interest in this issue with many different claims doing the rounds but we need to be clear that means testing is for new claimants only.

"No parents who currently claim free school meals will lose out once the rollout of Universal Credit is complete and figures from the Department for Education actually estimate that some 50,000 more children will benefit from a free school meal by 2022 than under the previous welfare system."

Meanwhile, Paul Walker, chairman of the Burton Labour Party, said: "For the families in Burton in some of the most deprived neighbourhoods in the country, as recently outlined by the Office of National Statistics, the free school meal is often the only decent meal their kids receive as they struggle to make ends meet through the impact of austerity."

Channel 4 has reported that Labour have used figures from the Children's Society to calculate their claims.

The charity say that if the Government continues to allow every family on Universal Credit to receive free school meals, 2.8 million children would be entitled. But, only 65 per cent of children who are eligible for free school meals actually take them up - this is usually because parents do not realise their children are entitled. On that basis, they would expect around 1.8 million children to take up free school meals in England.

A spokesman for the Children's Society claimed means testing would reduce the number of children who are entitled to free school meals to one million. Assuming there was a 65 per cent take up rate, it would mean about 650,000 children would be getting a free hot meal at school - making a difference of just over one million, said a spokesman for the charity.

However, The Department of Education has insisted that no-one who currently gets free school meals as part of the early roll-out of Universal Credit will lose their entitlement once the roll-out is complete. Those who will be subject to the means test are future Universal Credit claimants, including residents in East Staffordshire and South Derbyshire, said a department spokesman.

The Government maintains that by 2022, there will actually be more children eligible for free school lunches than would be eligible under the current system.

Lichfield Tory Michael Fabricant, whose constituency include Barton, Needwood and Abbots Bromley, described Labour's claims as "despicable".

He claimed: "This is a pretty shameless scare tactic about school meals from the Labour Party.

"In fact, the Channel 4 News investigation has found that no-one who has children eligible for free school meals under Universal Credit will lose their entitlement.

"In fact these changes, which I voted for and Labour MPs voted against, will mean that 50,000 more children will receive school meals by 2022 than otherwise would have been the case."

Andrew Bridgen, Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, added: "Universal Credit offers a less fragmented, fairly targeted system that will ensure more children will benefit from free school meals. "

He insisted that claims by the Children's Society's campaign were misinformed and that "nobody currently receiving free school meals will lose their entitlement when moving onto Universal Credit".

"Rather, the Government estimates that by 2022, around 50,000 more children will benefit from free school meals compared to the previous benefits system," he said.

In response, William Walker, secretary of East Staffordshire TUC, said: "The Tories are simply clutching at straws in a bid to cover up the harsh reality that this vote will impact on the health of thousands of children across the country.

"Universal Credit is due to come to Burton later this years and this has already plunged thousands of families into poverty and now to add further insult the Government want to means test those same families to see if their kids are eligible for free school meals.

"This is the politics of divide and rule at its most callous."

How will the changes work?

Children in England who are in Reception, Year One and Year Two are all entitled to free school meals and this will not be changing.

The changes come in what happens from Year Three and onwards.

Since 2013, the government has been rolling out Universal Credit, which will replace the old benefits system. Some areas have already switched over, but others are still waiting.

Under the old system, children are entitled to free school meals if their parents receive an out of work benefit like Jobseekers' Allowance. They only lose their entitlement once their parent or parents start working 16 hours a week for one parent, or 24 hours a week for two.

While the government has been rolling out the new benefit system, eligibility rules have been relaxed so that all families receiving Universal Credit have been entitled to free school meals, regardless of income or hours worked.

This month, the government announced that they are going to introduce a means test so that anyone who is on Universal Credit and earning more than £7,400 from work, their children will no longer be entitled to free school meals if you are in Year Three or above.

The government has estimated: "A typical family earning around this threshold, depending on their exact circumstances, would have a total annual household income of between £18,000 and £24,000 once benefits are taken into account."