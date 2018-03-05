Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parking problems for parents dropping off their children at a village primary school on a busy main road look to have been resolved.

Parents had feared a child might be injured after saying they had been told they could no longer use the car park at nearby Stanton Village Hall.

The school is situated on the busy A444 and they feared having to walk along the route at busy times of the day if they could no longer use the car park.

Parents said the village hall committee had told them they could no longer park there, but when asked by the Burton Mail a spokesman for the committee declined to say why this was.

Parents spoke with South Derbyshire district councillor Pat Murray, who took up the issue in a bid to find a resolution.

He has now said that the parents have come to an agreement with the committee at the village hall to work towards a resolution.

He said the agreement will see parents allowed to park in the car park again during school drop-off and pick-up times, and the parents agreed to hold fund-raising events for the village hall by way of a thank you.

He said: "The parents have come to an agreement with the village hall committee and it looks like the parents will be able to use the car park to drop their children off and pick them up from school.

"The parents said they will have stalls at their fund-raising events for the village hall and they will have collections every now and then to raise money for the hall.

"I'm glad that this has come to a positive conclusion and I have told the parents that if there are any more issues to come right back to me and I'll see what I can do to help."

One parent said that, although, he was not aware of the agreement, he was happy the situation had been resolved.

The man, who did not want to be named, said: "If that is the case, it's fantastic.

"Hopefully this has brought a successful conclusion for everyone involved."

Carla Wright, head teacher at the school said that children were off school last week for half-term.

She said: "Parents are parking in it now and no-one has said there are problems."

Staff at the village hall were unable to comment on the issue.