Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A charity which helps people who have suffered due to with meningitis and their families has received a donation from a South Derbyshire branch of a national organisation.

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes has now donated £1,721 to Meningitis Now after holding a variety of fund-raising events and collections for the cause.

Members also helped out at other events to raise extra funds. The cheque was collected on behalf of the charity by Councillor Beth Hall, deputy leader of South Derbyshire District Council.

Support was also given by Tutbury Glass, Tutbury Models, the Craftcentre at Tutbury, Burton Bridge Brewery, Marston's Brew, Stobart's Transport, McVities of Ashby, Ashby Sellers and Nelson's Inn.

Malcolm Meehan, from the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes, said: "We are a philanthropy organisation where we get together and do a bit for people who are not as lucky as we are. We have decided to support Meningitis Now with our currently fund-raising efforts.

"It is a bit overwhelming how much we have raised as in these days of hardship, not everyone has got a lot of spare money. My deepest thoughts and thanks to everyone who has supported us."

The Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes is one of the largest fraternal organisations in the UK and started back in 1822.

It aids members, their families, dependents of former members and other charitable organisations.