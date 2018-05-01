Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Jobs will be axed when two major high street banks in East Staffordshire will shut down.

Burton and Uttoxeter's Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) branches will close around August as part of a raft of shut-downs nationally.

Uttoxeter customers will be forced to travel 12 miles to Ashbourne to access their nearest RBS, while Burton customers' nearest branch will be in Derby.

It comes as taxpayer-owned RBS, which also owns NatWest banks, closes 162 of its 267 UK high street banks, putting 792 jobs at risk.

A company spokesman said the move was being made in towns and cities with RBS and NatWest branches in close proximity to eachother.

They said the trend of customers increasingly using digital services had impacted heavily on footfall in their banks.

The spokesman said: "We now have two branch networks operating in close proximity to each other; NatWest and RBS.

"As a result we have had to review our overall branch footprint in England and Wales and we’ve made the difficult decision to close a number of Royal Bank of Scotland branches.

"Customers of Royal Bank of Scotland in England and Wales will be able to use NatWest branches instead for their everyday banking needs.

"Furthermore, the way customers bank with us has changed radically over the last few years. Since 2014, branch transactions across RBS in England and Wales are down 30 per cent.

"During this same period, there has been a 53 per cent increase in the number of customers using mobile banking and mobile transactions have increased by 74 per cent.

"We now provide our customers with more ways to bank with us than ever before – customers can choose from a range of digital, face-to-face and local options to suit their needs."

It comes after RBS abandoned plans to re-model its high street branches as a smaller bank providing an alternative to the UK's big banks, known as a "challenger bank", called Williams and Glynn.

Now five workers at Burton's Station Street RBS four staff at Uttoxeter's High Street branch will lose their jobs when the banks close on August 1 and 7 respectively.

The RBS spokesman said: "We expect these branch closures to result in around 792 roles being made redundant. We realise this is difficult news for our colleagues and we are doing everything we can to support those affected. We will ensure compulsory redundancies are kept to an absolute minimum.

"We are committed to ensuring our customers and communities are able to continue accessing quality banking services.

"We are writing to customers of affected branches to highlight the alternative ways to bank in their area.

"We have developed technology which means that customers of Royal Bank of Scotland can now use NatWest branches for their everyday banking, such as withdrawing cash, checking balances or paying in, and vice-versa.

"Additionally, personal and business customers will be able to access a range of services at either a Royal Bank of Scotland or NatWest branch, including payments, international services, account detail changes and mandates.

"In order to support our RBS customers with these services and their banking needs, we will dedicate members of staff to nearby NatWest branches to offer assistance.

"We know that not all of our customers are comfortable or familiar with using online or mobile banking, so we have created a new specialist taskforce of TechXperts who will be dedicated to supporting our customers with training and support with digital skills."