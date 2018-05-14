The video will start in 8 Cancel

A fund-raiser to support the upkeep of a chapel in Stanton will be held on the same day as the royal wedding and the FA Cup final - but don't worry if you go you won't miss any of the action on the match or from Windsor.

The coffee morning will be held well before the nuptials begin, allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle fans to still catch a glimpse of the happy couple saying I do.

And it won't clash with the FA Cup final either between Premier League rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

The coffee morning will boast a raffle, cake stall, tombola, book stall, bring and buy and a used goods stall. Not forgetting the chance for a drink and biscuits, said a spokesman.

It will be held from 10am to noon on Saturday, May 19, at Stanton Methodist Chapel, in Park Road, Newhall.

All the funds raised on the day will go towards the upkeep of the church to enable it to keep going and continue to be a resource for the local community.

The wedding is reported to start at noon, with the FA Cup final likely to be from 5.30pm.