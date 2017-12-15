Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Animal experts have put out a plea for animal-lovers across Burton and South Derbyshire to keep their furry friends safe and warm in the chilly temperatures.

Pet owners, particularly those with rabbits, have been given advice on how to keep their beloved animals safe and happy in the colder conditions.

The RSPCA is now warning families about the dangers for rabbits in cold weathers, and have issued advice on what can be done to keep their bunnies healthy.

Angela Whitehurst, from Hillfield Animal Home, in Stretton, said: "Although rabbits have warm fur coats, they do need help to keep warm in the cold months.

"They cope fairly well but do not like damp or draughty conditions and if they get cold and wet, this could lead to a potentially fatal illness.

"Also older rabbits do get painful joints that can be affected by the cold. If you rabbit does get wet from the snow or rain, make sure they are dried off with a towel and ensure they have plenty of bedding."

Rabbits can cope with the cold fairly well, but it is damp or draughty conditions that will usually cause problems for the animals. Bunnies that are thin, young or do not have a thick winter coat might also need special attention and care to stay happy.

The organisation recommends that domestic rabbits should live in temperatures between 10 and 20C, but they can cope with lower temperatures.

Anyone with rabbits that live outside and that cannot be brought inside, will need to provide them with ways to keep warm, such as lots of extra bedding, and ensure their home is protected from the weather conditions.

Mrs Whitehurst added: "Check their water is not frozen - and that includes the little ball at the end of the bottle.

"Make sure the hutch is given extra protection, such as waterproofing, draught proofing, and it should be at least four inches off the ground to prevent the damp. To keep warm, use layers of newspaper then dust free straw and hay on top of that. Never use wet or mouldy stray as this can cause illness, and avoid blankets as if the rabbit eats them, it will cause problems."

Owners are also advised to check there are no gaps in rabbit hutches that could let the wind or rain in. It's also useful to check the wood isn't damp or rotting. Partially covering the hutch to stop any wind blowing in could also be useful, but there should still be enough air for fresh air to come into the hutch.

Allowing the bunnies to exercise in the winter is also very important, so it might be worth bringing them indoors to have a run around, or letting them have a short time in the garden. If rabbits get wet, they can be dried off with a towel and warmed up naturally indoors.