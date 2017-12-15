The video will start in 8 Cancel

A group of schoolchildren have taken on a mammoth challenge to raise money for sick or abandoned animals in Burton.

Swimming teacher, Jo Jo Latham decided to challenge some of her students to take part in a sponsored swim, the equivalent distance from Burton Bridge to St Peter's Bridge.

Mason Collins, Lewis Whotton and Oscar Oldfield, all nine, Daisy Fernie, Macy Cox and Rebecca Pardoe, all six, took the challenge in October, swimming a total of 60 lengths.

Ms Latham, who has been a swimming teacher for 15 years, runs one-to-one swimming lessons at Repton and Etwall swimming baths. She wanted to raise the money after she adopted her own two cats, Rosie and Jimmy, from the Hillfield Animal Home in Stretton.

Angela Whitehurst from the RSPCA said: "This is a great achievement by the children and Jo Jo for organising it and a fantastic amount of money has been raised.

"We have to raise all our own funds so this is a fantastic gift to us.

"Animals come in on an almost daily basis and most need treatment from the vet. Things will only get busier now as the Christmas period is upon us."

The six children completed the challenge and raised a total of £600 for the animal home.