The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pupils' camaraderie and a head teacher's leadership have been singled out in a glowing inspection report of a Rocester school.

Staff and students at Ryecroft Middle School are celebrating after the school was judged "good" by Ofsted, following "decisive" action by governors to improve its performance.

Lead inspector Thomas Walton said the Rocester school had recovered from a "decline in performance" to again achieve the rating it had received in 2013.

Extra funding for Uttoxeter schools 'not enough' to cover rocketing cost of education - trust chief

He said: "The governing body acted decisively to take the action required to improve the school. They continue to provide effective support and challenge.

"Assessment is well planned across the school. Teachers have a well-developed understanding of how well pupils are achieving.

"Outcomes for pupils in both key stages are improving securely. Teaching over time is highly effective in the core curriculum of English, mathematics and science.

"Pupils enjoy school, behave well in lessons and get on well with each other. They are keen to learn and therefore contribute strongly in lessons."

Praise was reserved for head teacher Rachael Baramuszczak, who only joined the school earlier this year.

Mr Walton said: "The recently-appointed head teacher has demonstrated unstinting commitment to school improvement and has been supported in doing so by an able senior leadership team.

(Image: Getty Images)

"The local authority has successfully managed a period of change at the school and continues to successfully support the head teacher and other leaders.

"School leaders carefully monitor the quality of teaching, learning and assessment across the curriculum.

"They provide effective support for teachers to help drive further improvements."

Mrs Baramuszczak has now outlined her determination to ensure the next inspection report rates her school "outstanding."

She said: "I am delighted to say that following our recent inspection, Ryecroft has been graded as a 'good' school.

"The result directly reflects the hard work, effort and determination that has gone into moving the school forward and we are all extremely proud.

"We are thoroughly looking forward to the next stage of our journey, as we work towards becoming an outstanding school and a beacon of excellence."

Despite the positive points, Mr Walton said pupils needed to be given a better "understanding of multi-cultural society."

He said: "The curriculum does not successfully support the careers education of pupils in years seven and eight.

"Pupils are not fully prepared for life in modern Britain, as they don’t have a well-rounded understanding of the nature of our multi-cultural society.

"Pupils’ learning and progress are less secure in some foundation subjects.

"Teaching is not routinely adapted to suit the specific learning needs of different groups of pupils."