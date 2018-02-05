The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hundreds of bidders took home amazing pieces of nostalgia from a well-loved social club forced to close its doors at the turn of the year.

Billiards tables, a bounty of alcohol and all the furniture from JCB Lakeside Club went under the hammer on Saturday, February 3.

The lucrative lots, which also featured a full karaoke setup and sound system, fetched a combined total of more than £20,000.

Among other valuable items snapped up by enthusiastic buyers were an antique snooker table that sold for £850, three cash registers that went for £1,200 and Technics turntables bought for £500.

Less-glamorous nostalgia from the 46-year-old social club included shelves of industrial pots and pans selling for £100 and four 1.5-litre bottles of Southern Comfort that fetched £145.

Someone even paid £140 for one of the venue's step ladders.

Dawn Lockett, of Lockett and Co Auction Rooms, oversaw the massive sale at the club.

She said: "It was ridiculously busy - I think there must have been 500 people there.

"I've never known an auction like it for the prices that were being paid for things.

"I think that reflects the affection with which the club was regarded and it's so sad it's closed down after so many years of hard work.

"Pretty much every single item sold on the day, so it couldn't have gone much better, even though it was a sad day in many ways."

The club, which is owned by JCB, was closed on January 1. The firm's bosses said fewer people were using the facility and wanted it for "other business uses", which have not yet been specified.

What else was on offer at the auction?