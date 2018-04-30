The video will start in 8 Cancel

A 45-year-old man has been jailed for six months after launching a "campaign of harassment" towards his ex-girlfriend and assaulting a police officer.

Safet Hasanovic appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates' Court to admit harassment and assault.

He admitted harassing a woman by turning up at her home address in Etwall and calling her on several occasions, causing her to feel alarmed, harassed and distressed, between March 18 and April 2.

He also admitted assaulting a police officer in Derby on April 1.

He was jailed for 26 weeks after magistrates said he had carried out a "sustained campaign of harassment, unpleasant and serious, on a former partner".

They added that the assault on a police officer "doing his job" showed he had "no regard for authority".

Hasanovic, of Oriel Court, Derby, was made the subject of a three-year restraining order to keep away from the victim and her address.

He was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Other criminals to be dealt with in court

Marsha Russell, 41, of HMP Foston Hall.

Found guilty of assaulting a woman in Derbyshire on August 15.

Jailed for 15 weeks concurrent to her current sentence. The court was told it was a serious assault on a prison officer with injury caused and she abused the officer's trust.

Craig Mayley , 18, of Thompson Close, Swadlincote.

Admitted assaulting a woman in Linton on March 23.

Mayley also admitted damaging a door belonging to EMH Homes, in Linton, on March 23.

He was made the subject of a two-year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £250 compensation, £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Lee Rushton , 29, of Branston Road, Burton.

Admitted damaging property belonging to a woman in Newhall, on March 25.

He was made the subject of a 12-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £20 victim surcharge.

Rachelle Pawley , 44, of Austrey Lane, Newton Regis, Tamworth.

Admitted using a Land Rover in High Street, Woodville, on New Year’s Eve, without insurance.

Fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with six points.

Johnathon Harris , 27, of Amberwood, Newhall.

Admitted using a Renault in Amberwood, Newhall, on October 23, without insurance.

Fined £126 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. Licence endorsed with six points.