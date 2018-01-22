The video will start in 8 Cancel

Kind-hearted shoppers in Swadlincote and Burton have been supporting struggling families by donating vital food packages.

Sainsbury's, which has stores in Swadlincote and Burton, is marking a key milestone by announcing its 1,000th food donation point.

This means four in five Sainsbury's stores, including those in Union Street, Burton, and Civic Way, Swadlincote, can now take donations.

The canned and packaged food dropped off by generous customers is distributed to charities.

Customers at Sainsbury's Swadlincote can donate products to support Swadlincote Community Voluntary Services (CVS) at the food donation point at front of the store.

Products are then collected by volunteers at the charity and redistributed to people in the area to use throughout the year.

Ian Partridge, store manager at Sainsbury's Swadlincote, said: "We're thrilled to have reached such an impressive milestone in our food donation programme.

"Our customers are very generous all year round. We hope to see even more food donated to help people in the local community who may be at risk of going hungry in the new year."

CVS collects products including tins, packets, dog food and toiletries.

Its bosses said any gluten free items would be most-gratefully received.

Festive treats such as mince pies, biscuits and Christmas puddings are also welcomed.

Petra Parker, from CVS, said: "We're delighted to be receiving so many donations from the generous customers and colleagues at Sainsbury's Swadlincote who have helped to raise awareness of our cause.

"These items really will benefit local people suffering from food poverty. We're looking forward to working with the store in 2018."

As well as customer food donation points, Sainsbury's has committed to redistributing its surplus food to charities through a network of charity partners.