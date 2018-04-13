Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Generous shoppers and staff at Sainsbury's in Swadlincote raised more than £5,800 for people in need to mark Sport Relief.

Colleagues at the supermarket took part in a variety of fund-raising events during the weeks leading up to last month's national fund-raising event.

The Swadlincote store, in Civic Way, also offered a range of Sport Relief merchandise, giving customers the chance to purchase branded headbands, wrist bands, pin badges and clothing.

The store manager said: "Sport Relief is a fantastic opportunity for us to come together with the local community to raise as much money as possible for a great cause.

(Image: Steve Schofield)

"We always enjoy coming up with lots of fun and creative activities to get everyone involved. I'm really proud that our store has been able to contribute to the impressive figure donated from Sainsbury's to Comic Relief and we'd like to thank our colleagues and customers in Swadlincote for their support."

This year Sport Relief challenged the nation to come together to walk one billion steps a day, every day from March 17 to 23, counting their steps through the official Sport Relief App.

Sainsbury's led the charge with colleagues walking more than 500 million steps as part of Team Sport Relief.

The supermarket giant has raised more than £6.1 million at stores across the country for the charity, with more funds still to be collected.