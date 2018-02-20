The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shoppers at a Swadlincote supermarket have been praised for raising more than £15,000 in just two months for the Poppy Appeal.

Sainsbury's, in Civic Way in Swadlincote is a corporate partner for The Royal British Legion, the charity group which runs the Poppy Appeal each year.

During October and November, volunteers descended on the supermarket from the charity, one of the country's biggest Armed Forces groups offering support to former troops and their families.

Collectors were welcomed in the store throughout the two months, with customers urged to donate their old, round £1 coins, which had been taken out of circulation earlier in 2017.

A number of sponsored bag packs were also held, with customers encouraged to make a donation in return for volunteers packing their shopping for them at the tills.

Sainsbury's also sold commemorative pin badges to mark the centenary of the Battle of Passchendaele, which also added to the eventual total raised of £15,718.30.

Ian Partridge, store manager at the Swadlincote Sainsbury's store said: "Our local community always gets behind the Poppy Appeal and each year our customers and colleagues continue to dig deep to support the charity.

"We're thrilled to have raised such a huge amount for The Royal British Legion and look forward to seeing what the future holds for the 23-year partnership."

Ben France, head of corporate partnerships at the Royal British Legion, added: "We'd like to thank the Sainsbury's customers and colleagues in Swadlincote for their ongoing support.

"Money raised through the partnership continues to help the Legion provide care and assistance to our Armed Forces community, which includes serving personnel, veterans and their families."