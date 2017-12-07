Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Repton vicar Martin Flowerdew is ditching his Santa Claus-style beard in a "brave to shave" Christmas charity fund-raiser for sick youngsters.

The Rev Flowerdew, vicar of St Wystan's Church in Repton, has decided to shave his hair and beard off in a bid to raise money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which supports poorly youngsters from South Derbyshire.

He will brave the shave - to be performed by one of his parishioners - at a special carol concert to be held by the church on Friday, December 15, featuring local choirs.

The vicar said: "Every year we have a concert raising money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People in the church around Christmas time.

"I know just how important hospices are and what wonderful work they do. Those called to work in a hospice for young people have a very precious calling.

"The idea of the shave came to mind during last year's concert, and now it is going to happen. I am definitely starting to feel a bit nervous now."

The vicar has been a proud advert for facial hair since his teenage years. The beard has only been removed twice in 40 years, one of which was at a New Year's party, and the Reverend admits he has faint memories of the event.

He said: "The beard is not a fashion statement; I had my beard a long time before they became fashionable.

"I am very nervous to see what I actually look like underneath it all."

The vicar has set up a JustGiving page in hopes of raising £500 for the hospice, but with two weeks still to go, he has already raised £480.

Parishioners have been supportive of the shave, donating where they can and even finding ways to keep his head warm.

"The congregation have all been really supportive. Most are quite happy with the beard going.

"Maybe it was a bit daft doing it in winter as my head will probably get a bit cold but some of the women have even said they will knit me a night cap so that my head doesn't get cold when I go to bed."

If anyone wants to buy a ticket to the concert and watch the shave, they are urged to call the Rainbows hospice in Loughborough directly on 0800 952 1133.

What is the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People?

Since the hospice was officially opened in 1995 by Prince Charles, thousands of children and their families across the East Midlands have been given the support they need at one of the most difficult periods for any family.

It has been estimated that there are 20,000 families across the UK facing life-limiting illnesses and parents are often expected to become full-time carers. This is where Rainbows Hospice comes in.

The charity helps children and families in these situations and supports them emotionally and physically, helping them to make the most of life.

The hospice supports families from Derbyshire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Lincolnshire, Rutland and north Northamptonshire.