The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The newly refurbished Santander branch in Ashby has officially reopened following a two-month closure - with a public campaign to deter banking scams.

Santander, in Market Street, closed to the public on February 9 while the outlet was refurbished and redesigned.

The branch opened its doors again in March, but the official reopening was held on Wednesday, April 25, when scam awareness events were held to support customers at risk from fraudsters.

The new-look branch, which employs six people, was opened by North-West Leicestershire district councillor Geraint Jones and customers were invited to see what had changed at the store.

(Image: Google Maps)

The new-look branch, which employs six people, was opened by North-West Leicestershire district councillor Geraint Jones, and customers were invited to see what had changed at the store.

Sandander's head of retail distribution, Susan Allen, said: "Banking is changing at a rapid pace and we wanted to create a branch that can accommodate the needs of all our local customers.

"That means combining traditional banking facilities and a focus on delivering great customer service with modern, digital services including free wi-fi, customer tablets and digital ATMs.

"Santander branches are an important part of many communities and our investment in this branch reflects our commitment to Ashby.

"We will also be illustrating our involvement in the area with a personalised picture wall showcasing the branch's role in local initiatives."