Santa and his sparking white sleigh will be out in the streets of Uttoxeter this week as the town's rotary club starts its annual charity drive.

Each year, the charitable club's volunteers man an immaculately-made sleigh and travel round the town's streets to spread Christmas cheer and take donations for worthy causes.

Rotary president Dave Rushton said: "Apart from appearing at Tesco Uttoxeter Community Team’s Christmas fair, Santa and his helpers have been busy polishing up their beautiful Sleigh and making sure it is in tip top condition for the busy Christmas period.

The Rotary Club’s programme for Santa and his sleigh includes seven house-to-house routes around Uttoxeter, two days at Tesco, two days at Waitrose and evening visits to both Bramshall and Kingstone.

DATE COLLECTION AREA TIMES Saturday 9 Dec Waitrose 9 am - 5 pm Sunday 10 Dec Waitrose 10 am - 2 pm Sunday 10 Dec Kingstone 5 pm - 7 pm Monday 11 Dec Birdland East 5 pm - 7 pm Wednesday 13 Dec New Road Area 5 pm - 7 pm Thursday 14 Dec Byrds Lane Area 5 pm - 7 pm Friday 15 Dec Birdland West 5 pm - 7 pm Saturday 16 Dec Tesco 9 am - 5 pm Monday 18 Dec Bramshall 5 pm - 7 pm Tuesday 19 Dec Demontfort Way 5 pm - 7 pm Wednesday 20 Dec Pennycroft Road Area 5 pm - 7 pm Thursday 21 Dec Park Street Area 5 pm - 7 pm Friday 22 Dec Tesco 9 am - 5 pm

Last year's initiative saw £5,000 raised to support charities in the area and Mr Rushton is confident the sight and sound of Santa’s sleigh "will delight both young and old" and help beat last year’s total.

More details and up-to-date information can be found at www.uttoxeter-rotary.org.uk or by searching Rotary Club of Uttoxeter on Facebook.