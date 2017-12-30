The video will start in 8 Cancel

People in Ashby are being warned to be aware of a new scam involving a man claiming to be a police officer.

North West Leicestershire Police has issued the warning after receiving reports that people were concerned about a phone call.

Residents have been receiving a call on their landline from a male stating he is a police officer investigating counterfeit bank notes being passed through their bank account.

The caller will then ask the victim to visit their bank and withdraw several thousand pounds in cash and return home. The fake police officer then makes further contact by phone and asks for some serial numbers of the notes. He will state that the notes are counterfeit and arrange a second person to collect the cash from the victim.

A spokesman for the police said: "This is a scam. The police will not call asking you to withdraw cash."

Anyone who receives this call is asked to put the phone down immediately and call Leicestershire Police on 101 or 999 if you feel threatened on another phone.