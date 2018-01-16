The video will start in 8 Cancel

A schoolboy has been taken to hospital after a road accident in Swadlincote.

The boy, believed to be around 12 years old, was involved in a collision with a Mercedes. The boy had been riding his bicycle at the time.

The incident happened at 3pm today, Tuesday, January 16, in Darklands Road, in the town.

Bystanders came to his rescue following the incident.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Police said officers were called at 3pm to the collision.

The boy received minor injuries and has been taken to Burton's Queen's Hospital by East Midlands Ambulance Service as a precaution.

Police said the road was not blocked at the time.