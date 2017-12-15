The video will start in 8 Cancel

Icy conditions have this morning seen two schools in the Uttoxeter Pyramid close for the day amid serious safety concerns.

Bosses at Tynsel Parkes Primary Academy, in Uttoxeter , made the call this morning, December 15.

St Augustine's First School, in Draycott in the Clay, was also be closed today.

A Tynsel Parkes spokesman said: "I am very sorry for the late closure notice but the site is treacherous. It is too icy to be able to be accessed safely.

"Please take care. More information to follow about the Christmas coffee morning."

A St Augustine's spokesman said: "Sorry for the late notice. We have tried to open school today but road conditions are treacherous and the access to school is too unsafe."

The closures come as roads around town are beset with ice, some of which has thawed to create areas of standing water.

Traffic on the B5017, between Uttoxeter and Burton, was crawling as commuters made their way to work.

Hundreds of school closures were announced after heavy snow fall on Monday.

Oldfields Hall Middle School and Thomas Alleyne's High School remained open, but most of the other schools in town and surrounding villages shut for the day.