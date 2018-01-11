Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Images of a missing ex-puppy farm dog have been plastered across Stapenhill as the hunt to find the "timid and anxious" pooch moves into its twelfth day.

Maisie escaped from her home in Weir Bank, Stapenhill, on the December 29, and has not been seen since.

The bitch, who had been rescued from a puppy farm, was fostered from Wonky Pets Rescue by Sarah Monk.

Ms Monk is now thanking people for their support as the hunt to find the ginger bulldog-shar-pei cross goes on.

She said: "The amount of support we have had and the amount of people who have helped with searching for Maisie has restored my faith in humanity, without the amount of support we’ve had, we wouldn’t have been able to spread as much awareness as we have."

Maisie is an extremely anxious and timid dog so members of the public are being warned not to approach her.

She is quite small in size compared to other dogs of her breed and was last seen wearing a red nylon and half choke chain collar.

Since her disappearance, Ms Monk has been searching the local area for her dog, along with the help of many locals and people who have seen and shared the posts on Facebook.

They have searched and are in the process of searching the following areas within Stapenhill and nearby:

Cumberland Road

Waterside

Northumberland Road

Stanton School and Woodlands

Branston

Tower Road Brizlincote Valley

Top end of Brizlincote Valley

Ferry Street

Heath Road

Hill Street

Worchester Road

Sussex Road

Essex Road

Norfolk Road

Suffolk Road

Organisations Dog T.A.G and Harvey's Army which help reunite lost or stolen pooches with their owners have been particularly helpful with the search and have provided 5,000 leaflets and several large banners adorned with images of Maisie, said Ms Monk.

Local businesses have also been laminating posters and displaying them in their windows in a bid to find Maisie.

Sarah has also been searching in Newhall later after hearing about a sighting of a ginger dog in the area, as well as Linton and Castle Gresley.

Sarah has set up a page Facebook to keep everyone updated on the search.

Anyone with information can also contact the editorial@burtonmail.co.uk or via the Burton Mail Facebook page.