Some stunning snow scenes have been created after several inches of snow engulfed the Uttoxeter area.

Delighted youngsters this morning awoke to the prospect of a snow day as many of the schools in and around town closed.

And townsfolk yesterday enjoyed picturesque strolls as they enjoyed some stunning scenes.

Balance Hill resident Luke Bull, whose sales job usually involves driving around the UK, was able to see the funny side of the situation.

He said: "I opened my front door this morning and thought 'snow way, Jose'.

"My car was covered by the white stuff. With my job I have to drive a lot so I’m always trying to give the wintry conditions the cold shoulder.

"I got my bucket and spade out to try and dig my car out but that didn't help.

"These weather conditions are 'snow joke', so I decided to work from home as it was too dangerous on the roads."

Among the schools closed today are the three schools in the Saints Federation - All Saints First Schools in Leigh and Denstone and St Augustine's First School in Draycott in the Clay.

A spokesman for the Denstone school said: "We have made the decision to close after trying to access school and conditions being dangerous.

(Image: Martin Buckingham)

"The freeze overnight is adding to the concern. The safety of pupils and staff is paramount. We plan to reopen tomorrow."

Bosses at Loxley Hall School, which is also closed, said the site was inaccessible and travel conditions were too dangerous for pupils and staff.

Two of the three middle schools in the Uttoxeter Pyramid, Ryecroft and Windsor Park, have decided to close their doors as well.

However, the town's Oldfields Hall Middle School and Thomas Alleyne's High School are open as usual.

St Joseph's Catholic Primary School, in Uttoxeter, has declared a snow day, as has its parent school, Painsley Catholic College, in Cheadle.

"Unsafe conditions" around the site of Talbot First School, Kingstone, has forced the school to shut for the day.

The other school to close in the Uttoxeter area is Richard Clarke First School, in Abbots Bromley.

Staffordshire County Council chiefs confirmed more than 300 schools were closed today.

(Image: Martin Buckingham)

And the council's gritters have been out in force after freezing temperatures struck overnight.

Helen Fisher, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet support member for highways and transport, said: "The snow flurries lingered longer than expected, so we carried on ploughing as necessary, as well as gritting across the network.

"The day shift reported at 6am today and will carry on as necessary to keep the roads running today and tonight, but people should take care and drive appropriately for the conditions.

"The gritting crews have been working round the clock since Friday, in very difficult conditions, and I’m grateful for all their hard work."