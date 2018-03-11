Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's MP has vowed to take up any cases where paedophiles are given lenient sentences by the courts after 10 instances in Burton and South Derbyshire where perverts were not jailed.

There have been 15 cases involving paedophiles in the area in a seven-month period with just five being jailed for their crimes.

Now Tory MP Mr Griffiths has said if constituents contacted him over what is then considered to be a lenient sentence he will raise it with the Attorney General, who is the Government's top legal advisor.

His comments come after the Burton Mail reported on the sentencing of 15 cases of paedophiles in Burton and South Derbyshire of which 10 were made the subject of community orders and suspended jail sentences. Many of the perverts were caught downloading indecent images of children.

Many Burton Mail readers have previously slammed the sentences of the 10, maintaining that paedophiles should all be jailed.

The so-called vigilante group Keeping Kids Safe has also called for tougher sentences for child perverts. The group has trapped perverts by posing as children on the internet and then arranging to meet men. Perverts are then confronted by members of the group, who then call in the police.

Founder of the group, Paddy Fripps, said: "The inconsistency throughout different courtrooms is shocking. We have had previous cases, where they had previous charges, and get custodial sentences. The harshest being six years and they must serve a minimum of four.

"We also have previous cases where they have never been in trouble in the past and only spoken to one decoy and get 18 months custodial. It really makes you wonder how they make their decisions.

"Until they show consistency and hand out custodial sentences of more than three years these predators will continue to groom and there is no deterrent.

"All I will say is I am grateful that we do the live feeds and publish the stings as we give maximum exposure. Our most viewed video is 2.7 million. People now know these faces and know to be wary of them."

The police have warned such vigilante groups to leave these matters to them and for the public to contact its officers with information about any suspected paedophiles.

Mr Griffiths told the Burton Mail: "The public are outraged when we hear of these crimes being committed and of course parents want to make sure our children are protected from these kinds of people.

"It is a very complicated area of law and I know that the police are concerned about vigilante groups. However, I want to reassure myself that the sentences being handed down by the courts are appropriate and should I hear of any sentence where I think it does not fit the crime I will write to the Attorney General for explanation."

The Attorney General has powers to refer unduly lenient sentences to the Court of Appeal, where judges can impose a longer sentence if they deem it necessary.

A spokesman for the judiciary said: "We would not comment on a judge's sentence. They go to great lengths to explain carefully the reason for their sentence in court and every case will be different.

"They make a decision based on the facts of each case and within the relevant sentencing guidelines. For example there may be aggravating and mitigating factors in each case which may influence the outcome of the sentence."

The judiciary also referred the Burton Mail to the sentencing guidelines set out by the sentencing council.

It advises that even if the crime is serious enough to justify a prison sentence, very often a community order is handed out if it provides sufficient restriction of the defendant's liberty while also carrying out rehabilitation.

The guidelines state: "Passing the custody threshold does not mean that a custodial sentence should be deemed inevitable.

"Custody should not be imposed where a community order could provide sufficient restriction on an offender's liberty (by way of punishment) while addressing the rehabilitation of the offender to prevent future crime.

"For offenders on the cusp of custody, imprisonment should not be imposed where there would be an impact on dependants which would make a custodial sentence disproportionate to achieving the aims of sentencing."

The guidelines also added: "A suspended sentence must not be imposed as a more severe form of community order. A suspended sentence is a custodial sentence. Sentencers should be clear that they would impose an immediate custodial sentence if the power to suspend were not available. If not, a non-custodial sentence should be imposed.

"At least one requirement, such as unpaid work, must be imposed for the purpose of punishment and/or a fine imposed in addition to the community order unless there are exceptional circumstances which relate to the offence or the offender that would make it unjust in all the circumstances to do so."