A mystery set of 31 Euro 96 football tickets has been found in an old suitcase - completely unused.

At a time when football fans across the globe are preparing to jet out to Russia next month for the 2018 World Cup, it will pain many to see a set of top international tickets which went to waste 22 years ago.

The 1996 European Championships were hosted in England in June of that year.

A set of 31 unused tickets, with a pass for each game including the final, have been found and are set to be sold at an Etwall auction house. They all bear the name Ben Edwards.

(Image: Hansons Auctioneers)

However, mystery surrounds exactly how the tickets got there and why they were never used.

To add to the novelty of the find, the tickets were found completely by accident during a free valuation day for Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall.

The owner, who comes from Stoke and asked to remain anonymous, said: "I have no idea where the tickets have come from. It's a complete mystery.

"They were in a case that housed my grandad's old cigarette cards. My mum had the case for years and then gave it to me about 10 years ago.

"It was actually the cigarette cards that I took along for valuation. We were just looking through the cards with the valuer when the tickets got in the way and he pulled them out.

"He said that might be worth something. Until that second, I had no idea they were anything special. I'd never given them a second glance."

The tickets come in perfect condition, fastened together and would have been the perfect pass for a football fanatic to watch every game of the tournament, which was eventually won by Germany, who beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in the final.

(Image: Hansons Auctioneers)

At the time, each ticket was priced from £45 for the first few games, rising up to £130 for the final, held at Wembley. The complete package would have cost £1,680.

The owner added: "I'm not interested in football and don't support a team and nor is anyone in my family. My mum, who died last year at the age of 90, certainly wasn't interested in football.

"I have no idea how they ended up in the suitcase. I don't think my mum was a ticket tout.

"The only thing I can think of is that she picked up the tickets by accident at a car boot sale, table top sale or spring fair as she used to be involved in things like that.

"Because she wasn't interested in football, she probably thought they were worthless. We all did. That's why they've been in a case for 22 years."

The tickets will be sold at Hansons Auctioneers, in Heage Lane, Etwall on Wednesday, May 23.

Alistair Lofley, the football valuer at Hansons Auctioneers, added: "I have seen the odd ticket from Euro 96 before but never an entire set like this.

"It's a mystery. All the tickets are printed with the name Ben Edwards. Perhaps they were a competition prize or given to a member of the FA.

(Image: Hansons Auctioneers)

"Some of the matches were played on the same day so it would have been logistically impossible to go to them all, unless they were bought to share with friends.

"For any diehard football fan, to think of these tickets going begging is hard to swallow - an entire tournament of matches in England that someone could have watched.

"It's enough to make a grown man cry. I'm not saying people would have paid 40 times their face value for them but we all know dedicated football fans will go to extreme lengths to see a game.

"We have been carrying out research on them and, at this stage, they appear genuine.

"Football ticket stubs from important games are collectors' items and this set is sure to appeal. I have put an estimate of £100 to £150 on them."