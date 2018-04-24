Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter MP Andrew Griffiths has revealed how online trolls subjected him to shocking abuse over the birth of his baby girl - with one offender even going as far as wishing her dead.

The Tory MP has spoken out after being subjected to vile abuse, including one troll saying "I hope your baby dies" when it was first revealed his wife, Kate, was pregnant. The couple's daughter, Alice, was born on April 11.

After Mr Griffiths announced Alice's birth, another troll posted a comment on Twitter calling the MP an obscene name and saying they hoped the MP would not "breed".

The small business minister questioned the troll's actions and asked his Twitter followers: "What sort of person does that when someone is celebrating the birth of their child?"

The unrepentant troll replied: "Me."

It comes after the MP spoke out when glamour model and TV celebrity Katie Price called for trolling to be made a criminal offence. She said disgusting comments had been made online about her handicapped son, Harvey.

Mr Griffiths has been subjected to internet trolling since he heckled Jeremy Corbyn when the Labour leader attacked the Government’s treatment of the elderly during a debate in the House of Commons.

The Uttoxeter MP has now backed former glamour model Katie Price's calls to make trolling a criminal offence after saying she was subjected to horrific comments about her disabled son, Harvey.

Mr Griffiths said: "Unfortunately some people seem to think they can behave in a way on social media that would be unacceptable in real life, and this is something that also affects public figures like politicians."

He feels social media firms must do more to stamp out abuse and welcomed an announcement that a social media code of practice will be published later this year. It will set out the minimum standards expected of social media companies.

He said: "The Law Commission is also going to review the law relating to offensive online communications to make sure it is appropriate in the age of social media.

"People should not have to experience abuse online, and these measures will help to make social media the force for good that it has the potential to be."