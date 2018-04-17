Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths is taking a two-week break from the House of Commons - to help look after his "little miracle" new-born daughter.

Alice Harriet Griffiths became the newest member of the MP's household after wife Kate gave birth to the 7lbs 3oz tot just after midnight on Tuesday April 10.

The couple revealed they had been set on calling their bundle of joy Alice, as they both liked the name and thought it would be a perfect addition to the family. Her middle name of Harriet pays tribute to Andrew's late mother.

Andrew, 47, said: "She's our little miracle. We are so delighted to have her and have brought her home.

"Her middle name, Harriet, is after my mother who is no longer with us, and we thought it would be a lovely tribute to her."

Like many other babies in East Staffordshire, Alice Harriet was born at Burton's Queen's Hospital and the proud new parents had nothing but praise for the staff and midwives at the hospital.

The new dad added: "We would both like to give a huge amount of thanks and gratitude to all the staff at Burton's Queen's Hospital. We couldn't have had a better experience throughout the pregnancy. We felt safe and cared for all the time we were in the hospital and the team who looked after us were exceptional. "

The couple admit they had been trying to have a baby for a number of years, and say with Alice's arrival, their family is complete.

Kate said: "It's been a long time but she is absolutely worth the wait. It's very exciting to have her home and she is settling in really well.

"We didn't have a lot of sleep the first night we brought her home, but we're getting more every night. Andrew is already a great dad too - he's been very hands-on and hasn't shied away from the nappy changes!"

The Tory MP will now be taking two weeks of paternity leave from his duties at Westminster to spend time with his family.