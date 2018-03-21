Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former adult training centre on the outskirts of Burton could be demolished to pave the way for a 26-home development to fill a need for affordable rented housing.

The Burton Adult Training Centre, in Shobnall Street, which has been empty since at least 2014, could become a social housing site which will be managed by Trent & Dove Housing.

East Staffordshire’s annual requirement for new affordable housing has been identified as 112 homes, with Shobnall taking the lion’s share, largely due to the average income of its residents which is lower than the national average.

The July 2017 Shobnall Neighbourhood Plan states that Shobnall’s particular housing needs are for affordable rented accommodation. This has been included in the latest application to highlight the growing need for social housing in the area.

It said: “The average income in Shobnall is considerably lower than the national average, and a larger than average proportion of Shobnall residents claim benefits and/or are unemployed, suggesting a greater than average need for affordable homes.”

Shaun Cruise, of Yoxall-based housing firm Fitzpatrick Cruise, has applied to East Staffordshire Borough Council for permission to bulldoze the empty training centre and build a mix of terraced and semi-detached homes on the 1.3 acre site.

It would include two one-bedroom homes, eight with two-bedrooms, 11 three-bed, and five four-bedroom homes. Car parking would also be increased from 25 spaces to 52.

In a report by the applicants to the council it claims that ‘reuse of the building for alternative uses would be limited’.

However, the draft Shobnall Neighbourhood plan identifies the site as suitable for a market-led housing scheme, apartments or sheltered housing. It also looks at the possibility of opening up a new footpath route beneath Shobnall Road where a former railway site beneath the bridge is currently blocked off.

Shaun Cruise, director of Cruise Fitzpatrick, said: “We are a local housing company and over the last 10 years have developed quite a good relationship with Trent & Dove Housing. As one arm of our company we specialise in social housing and that whole development will be social housing.

“Prior to the application being submitted we actually had a meeting and a presentation with Shobnall Parish Council and incorporated the recommendation of the unadopted neighbourhood plan and to date we have had no negative feedback from them.”

Mr Cruise said any concerns over the nearby busy junction of Shobnall Street and Shobnall Road would form part of the input from Staffordshire County Council’s highways department during the consultation period. The existing access will remain off Waverley Lane.

A decision is due to be made in the next few months.