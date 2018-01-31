Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shocking CCTV footage showing a frail elderly man being violently shoved to the ground has been released as police hunt his assailant.

Officers are hoping to find the man responsible for what has been described as a "heartless, cruel and unprovoked attack" on a pensioner with a walking stick.

CCTV footage captured the 84-year-old man being muscled out of the way at the main entrance to the Ankerside Shopping Centre in Tamworth, on Tuesday, January 30.

The video shows the victim walking to the entrance of the shopping centre at the same time another man is leaving by the same door.

He then shoves his victim out of the way, causing him to fall on the floor.

The attack happened at around 9.50am and anyone who may be able to identify the man is asked to get in touch with Staffordshire Police.

Chief Inspector Ashley Farrington, commander for the Tamworth local policing team, said: "This is a despicable attack on an elderly gentleman who uses a stick to get around.

"Fortunately he only suffered minor injuries, but this sort of attack is never acceptable and so we are asking anyone who can help to get in touch so we can catch this bully."

If you can identify the man shown in the video or know of his whereabouts, please call 101 quoting incident number 226 of January 30.