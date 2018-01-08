Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The building housing a once-popular family shoe firm, which closed after almost 40 years owing more than £277,000 to creditors, is still on the market after being put up for sale five months ago.

Gillivers, which shut its doors suddenly late in 2016, owing an estimated £277,130, is still on the market for £450,000, it has been revealed.

The former Gillivers shoe store, in Ashby Road, Moira , which had been patronised by families across Burton and South Derbyshire since 1977, closed just months after being given permission to extend into an empty neighbouring building.

Insolvency specialists Wilson Field were later called in after the firm collapsed into voluntary liquidation.

Nine months after its closure the building was put up for sale and is being marketed by agents Rushton and Hickman as a "prominent long established retail premises, approximately 5,600 sq ft with 33 car parking spaces, including two disabled."

The estate agent is seeking offers of around £450,000.

The building is being marketed as ground floor retail and ancillary accommodation which extends to 488.8 sq m (5,261 sq ft) first floor general office, private office, kitchen and toilet which extends to 44 sq m (473 sq ft)

Earlier last year the building was leased by garden centre firm Greenacres as a pop-up shop to cater for the local area but later moved out of the premises.

North-West Leicestershire District Council previously gave permission for an extension which Gillivers said would increase the workforce from two full-time staff to three, while part-time staff would increase from five to seven.

A separate application has also been approved for a four-home development on a grass paddock which adjoined Gillivers' parking area.