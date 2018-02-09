The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shop raiders forced their way into a Co-operative store and stole a large quantity of cigarettes, police have revealed.

Police have launched an appeal following the burglary at the Co-op store, in Shortheath Road, Moira.

The incident happened between 1.30am and 2.25am on Friday when burglars broke into the Co-op store.

Once inside, the burglars managed to force open the kiosk shutters and steal a large quantity of cigarettes.

PC Daniel Foster, the investigating officer, said: "Investigations are in their early stages and we are carrying out a number of enquiries such as reviewing CCTV and speaking to nearby residents.

"I would like to appeal to anyone who may have been passing through the area between these times and may have any information about this incident to contact me.

"Did you see someone acting suspiciously near the store between these times? Did you see a vehicle drive off at speed or saw which direction it went? Or maybe you are aware of someone acquiring a large number of cigarettes in suspicious circumstances?

"Anyone who has information, no matter how small it may seem, please call Leicestershire Police on 101 quoting 18*63647."